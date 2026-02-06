Could The Canadiens Meet The Blues’ Reported Asking Price For Thomas?

However, the prospect cupboard is pretty well stocked with high-quality assets, and that’s probably where a Canadiens’ package for Thomas would come. The first name that comes to mind is David Reinbacher. The defenseman was a fifth-overall pick, and while many injuries have hindered his development, he’s still a valuable asset. Michael Hage wasn’t a top-15 pick; he was picked 21st overall, but what he has done since then, including being the leading scorer at the World Junior Championship, he would probably mean he fits in the category of players St. Louis is looking for. The Habs didn’t have a first-round pick at the last draft, but they did draft Alexander Zharovsky 34th overall and judging by the scouting reports coming out of Russia, he too could fit the bill. Obviously, Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky are going nowhere.