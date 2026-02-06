Could The Canadiens Meet The Blues’ Reported Asking Price For Thomas?

According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, the St. Louis Blues have put a sizeable price tag on center Robert Thomas. To move him, Doug Armstrong is reportedly asking for the equivalent of three top-15 draft picks; they can be actual draft picks or prospects who were top-15 picks.
Over the last few weeks, Thomas’ name has been mentioned in numerous markets, and given how good a player he is and the fact that the trade market is relatively quiet right now, it’s not hard to imagine that many teams could be interested in the pivot. Could the Montreal Canadiens be one of those teams? Of course. Could they afford the asking price? Probably. Would they want to pay it? That’s doubtful.
Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has said in the past that when he hears that a player is on the market, it’s part of his job to verify the information and see what the asking price is. If Thomas is indeed being shopped, there’s no doubt that the Habs have made enquiries. After all, the Habs have long been after a second-line center, even though Oliver Kapanen has done quite well in the role this season.
While the reported asking price is high, it doesn’t mean it has to be met for Thomas to be moved; that’s just part of the negotiation game. For argument’s sake, though, if the Canadiens wanted to put together a package that meets the requirement, they could do it. Montreal has its first-round pick in each of the following three seasons, but as things stand, those won’t be top 15 picks.
However, the prospect cupboard is pretty well stocked with high-quality assets, and that’s probably where a Canadiens’ package for Thomas would come. The first name that comes to mind is David Reinbacher. The defenseman was a fifth-overall pick, and while many injuries have hindered his development, he’s still a valuable asset. Michael Hage wasn’t a top-15 pick; he was picked 21st overall, but what he has done since then, including being the leading scorer at the World Junior Championship, he would probably mean he fits in the category of players St. Louis is looking for. The Habs didn’t have a first-round pick at the last draft, but they did draft Alexander Zharovsky 34th overall and judging by the scouting reports coming out of Russia, he too could fit the bill. Obviously, Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky are going nowhere.
Reinbacher, Hage and Zharovsky could be an enticing package for the Blues, but I can’t see Hughes making that offer. Not for Thomas, a 26-year-old who recorded 86 points in his most productive season and has only played all 82 games of a season once in his eight-year NHL career. Furthermore, Thomas is often compared to Nick Suzuki in terms of playing style and the tools they bring to the table. If you’re going to make such a splash on the market, I would expect it to be for a first-rate player who’ll bring some variety to your team, who will complete what Suzuki brings rather than match it.
The Canadiens have the assets to make a deal happen for Thomas, but I doubt they are willing to give up that much for him. I wouldn’t put it past Hughes to negotiate an agreement less onerous than he’s comfortable with, though, but don’t think he could flip Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle and David Reinbacher for Thomas. St. Louis won’t bite if the offer includes three often-injured players; there’s a limit to what Hughes can do, no matter how skilled a negotiator he is.
