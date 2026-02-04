Have The Canadiens Had More Goals Called Back For Offside?

In the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Habs had a goal called back for offside nearly a minute after the contested zone entry happened. In the post-game conference, we suggested to Martin St-Louis that there should be a cutoff time for raising an offside challenge, and the bench boss replied that, since the league has the technology to make the right calls, they should be made. He did, however, mention he felt his team was losing more goals to offside challenges than others, adding that someone could come back to him at the next presser on that topic.