Canadiens’ Caufield Big Tribute

Caufield can clearly handle himself being a keyboard; he’s put together a very interesting read filled with unknown details about his life, his family, his teammates, past and present. He throws a lot of flowers in the article, most of which are for his dad, the man who was more than just his dad. As he was growing up, he was also his chauffeur and his unofficial coach. The winger explains that dreaming about playing collegiate hockey meant he had to play outside his native Wisconsin time and time again. Still, his dad never thought twice and was ready to roll to the next tournament each weekend, even if it meant eight-hour drives each way. It puts a bit of context to the tears we saw streaming down his father’s face as he saw his son score his 50th goal of the season.