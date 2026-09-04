Did Canadiens’ Hughes Miss The Boat?

Yes, the Canadiens would have had the draft capital needed to pry Evangelista away from Nashville, but it wouldn’t have made sense to use their assets to acquire him. It’s clear that Hughes has been working the phones a lot this offseason, trying to strike a big deal, and he hasn’t given up hope. That draft capital could be instrumental in the Habs striking a major deal, one that would bring a higher-profile player to Montreal. There’s no guarantee that it will happen, but saving those assets for a bigger deal just makes sense.