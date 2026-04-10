Expect Big News From The Canadiens Soon

This will probably be a tricky decision for the Canadiens, who are eager to see what the youngster could do in the NHL, but every game is pivotal right now as the Sainte-Flanelle is fighting for home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Is now the right time to bring someone new in? He has plenty of talent and should be a good NHL player in the future, but is he ready to dive right into the deep end? Furthermore, he suffered a lower-body injury recently and is probably not fully healthy right now.