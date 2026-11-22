I try to play bigger than I am; I’ve had a knock on me my whole life about being an undersized guy. I’ve tried to watch all the undersized guys in this league who have had success, and I have a big heart; I want to win, and I want to do as much as I can for the team. So no matter how big I am, I’ve tried to play with my body as much as I can. It may not be the biggest hit, but I think interrupting guys and making it hard on them is something I can keep building on and use to my advantage. It’s been working for me so far, and it’s gotten me where I am today, so hopefully I can keep that up.