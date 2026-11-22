Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 12:00 PM
After two wins against great opponents, the Montreal Canadiens were unable to beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.
The Montreal Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. After watching the last game from the bench, Jacob Fowler returned to the crease. At the same time, David Reinbacher finally joined the lineup after serving as insurance since being called up from the Laval Rocket following Mike Matheson’s injury.
Meanwhile, Zach Bolduc was back in the lineup after missing just one game, but the Habs were still without Ivan Demidov, Josh Anderson, and Chris Kreider. This gave Brett Berard and Owen Beck another chance to play, and they seized it with both hands despite the 4-3 loss.
Reinbacher Ready To Impress
The Austrian blueliner clearly started wanting to make an impression. He didn’t hesitate to join the attack, so much so that he had the first two Canadiens shots; while he didn’t beat Dan Vladar, he forced him to give up a couple of rebounds. The 22-year-old explained he didn’t have any special motivation entering the game:
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I came out with confidence and just tried to show I’m ready to play; I want to earn a spot here, and I showed that tonight. It sucks that we didn’t grab two points.
While he played just under 11 minutes, he made an impression throughout the game. In the third frame, with the Canadiens needing to get back into the game, he shone at both ends of the ice. He won a battle behind his own net with Noah Cates, and that was the starting point of the Canadiens’ counterattack, which led to Owen Beck’s equalizer, even though the blueliner didn’t get an assist. On the attack, he made good decisions and held the line when needed, even under pressure.
The former fifth-overall pick has certainly been paying attention to what’s happening in Montreal since the start of the season and how Adam Engstrom is slowly but surely trying to establish himself. Furthermore, with Noah Dobson having a tough start to the season and Alexandre Carrier in a contract year, the timing is right for the right-shot blueliner to step up. It’s not great for the Rocket, who have lost Engstrom this season, have seen Luke Mittlestadt injured, and have had Reinbacher recalled.
Playing The Game That’s In Front Of You
Against a team they should have dominated on paper, the Canadiens’ decision-making just wasn’t on point. Just 48 hours after beating the Stanley Cup champions, the Habs were borderline unrecognizable, especially in the second frame.
On the Flyers’ second goal, Dobson went deep on the attack and was dispossessed; that wouldn’t have been an issue if someone had covered for him at the blueline, but no one did. That goes back to what Martin St-Louis often talks about: being willing to do the boring stuff. Backing off to prevent a possible counterattack isn’t fun; it isn’t glamorous, but it has to be done.
Shortly after that goal, the Canadiens attacked, and Vladar looked to be struggling, couldn’t find the puck to freeze it. Smelling blood, the Habs all went to Philadelphia’s net, which gave the visitors a two-on-zero lead. Luckily for St-Louis and Co., the shot landed on the post, but it was still dreadful decision-making by the Habs at that stage.
As is often the case, though, the coach wouldn’t throw his team under the bus after the loss:
We had a very good first frame, a good third; I feel we had the puck a lot tonight, but we didn’t maximize our possession. Especially in the second frame, we just played Carolina, who has a very different style and plays very tight man-on-man, while the Flyers play a zone defence. We were too busy in the offensive zone in the second, and it hurt us; it led to odd-man rushes.
A Big Fourth Line
While the Canadiens’ top line couldn't generate any attack tonight, the fourth line scored a couple of goals and even had a few more opportunities. Both Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck found the back of the net, while Brett Berard had an assist, his first point as a Hab. Clearly, the 24-year-old enjoys playing with his linemates:
I think we’re three young guys who are fast and want to have success in this league. We’ve meshed really well from the start; we talk a lot in practice and in between periods, and that’s really helped us succeed on the ice.
Despite not being an especially big player, Berard really commits on the forecheck, and he knows he has to play bigger than he is:
I try to play bigger than I am; I’ve had a knock on me my whole life about being an undersized guy. I’ve tried to watch all the undersized guys in this league who have had success, and I have a big heart; I want to win, and I want to do as much as I can for the team. So no matter how big I am, I’ve tried to play with my body as much as I can. It may not be the biggest hit, but I think interrupting guys and making it hard on them is something I can keep building on and use to my advantage. It’s been working for me so far, and it’s gotten me where I am today, so hopefully I can keep that up.
Berard seems to have taken to the Canadiens organization like a fish to water, and while he’s grateful to the New York Rangers for taking a chance on an undersized guy in the fifth round, he’s been impressed by the Habs so far:
It’s awesome playing here. Coming here, it’s a world-class organization down in Laval, getting me ready to be up here if I ever did get the chance, and here the coaches, the guys, the staff have been amazing with me, making me feel right at home and letting me know that it is ok to make mistakes. It’s a hard league and the best in the world for a reason, so there’s no need to dwell on mistakes; just playing my game is good enough.
Berard might get an extended look with all the injuries the Canadiens are currently dealing with, and the list may yet get longer. Late in the game, Kirby Dach went to the net and fell after a collision with Vladar. Once back on the bench, he was clearly in pain and looking at his wrist. Another injury would be awful for Dach, who’s playing on a contract here and has been playing very well lately.
This 4-3 loss may sting a bit for the Habs, especially for Fowler. While there wasn’t much he could do on the first Philadelphia goal, a great tip by Christian Dvorak, and the second one, an odd-man rush, he’d probably like to see the last two goals again. The third came off a wrist shot from the blueline which wasn’t deflected, but Fowler was screened on the play. That was a third goal on four shots by the Flyers at that point, which would frustrate any masked man. The final goal, however, was all on him; he dropped a Matvei Michkov shot he should have caught, and the rebound found its way to Cates; game, set and match, Philadelphia.
No goaltender is perfect, and Fowler will no doubt have other frustrating games in his career, but we’ve not seen many of those from him so far in Montreal.
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