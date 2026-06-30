Former Canadiens Gallagher Relieved, Excited And Grateful

The only moment in the media availability when the veteran sounded like he might have been holding back a little was when he was asked whether he had had a conversation with Martin St-Louis about what was coming up and his future role with the team: “No, no, I think that was pretty clear, you know, said Gallagher, I don't think a discussion really needed to be had. You know, obviously, when I was a healthy scratch that game, he had talked to me, and from there, obviously, they had really gone in a different direction. Happened a little bit before then, as well, but it was just one of those things where, you know, decisions were made, and that's fine; that's their decision, and from there, as a player, you just have to move on to put yourself in the right situation.”