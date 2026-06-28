Canadiens Fans Shower Gallagher With Gifts

While most were there to get their item signed and bid farewell to the man they had cheered on for years, Jean-Claude Tremblay had a different mission. The lifelong Canadiens fan is an accomplished collector who often acquires items at NHL auctions. During the playoffs, he won the Tampa Bay Lightning auction for what would turn out to be Gallagher’s last-goal puck with the Tricolore. With fees and taxes, the collectible set him back around $450, and since Gallagher’s impending departure was announced, he has received numerous offers in excess of $1,000 to buy the famous puck, but he refused them all. He felt the puck belonged to Gallagher: