Canadiens Fans Shower Gallagher With Gifts
On Saturday, Memorable Authentic held what might very well be the last signing session with Brendan Gallagher, and while plenty of fans turned up, some wanted to show the alternate captain just how loved he was and still is by the fanbase.
The writing was on the wall for Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens. While everyone saw the split coming, it wasn’t expected to be that sudden. When the alternate captain broke down in tears on dressing room clear-out day and said it was pretty obvious he would be moving on, a whole generation of fans’ hearts broke.
While GM Kent Hughes hasn’t been able to trade the veteran out of town yet, there is no doubt that one way or another, the organization will grant his wish. Owner Geoff Molson, who spoke at the City of Montreal ceremony that made Gallagher an honorary citizen, said it will be different when he returns to play against the Canadiens next season, but that he will still be treated as a hero by the fans.
On Saturday, the owner was proven right. Generally speaking, when a player leaves the Canadiens, collectors tend to try to sell the items they’ve accumulated over the years, but that’s not happening with Gallagher. Quite the opposite, in fact. So much so that Mascouche-based Memorable Authentic owners Francis Benoit and Julie Potvin decided to organize one last signing session with the man who wore the Sainte-Flanelle with pride for 14 years, and the response was overwhelming. Over 500 fans bought tickets to attend the signing session with Gallagher and his good friend Jake Evans.
While most were there to get their item signed and bid farewell to the man they had cheered on for years, Jean-Claude Tremblay had a different mission. The lifelong Canadiens fan is an accomplished collector who often acquires items at NHL auctions. During the playoffs, he won the Tampa Bay Lightning auction for what would turn out to be Gallagher’s last-goal puck with the Tricolore. With fees and taxes, the collectible set him back around $450, and since Gallagher’s impending departure was announced, he has received numerous offers in excess of $1,000 to buy the famous puck, but he refused them all. He felt the puck belonged to Gallagher:
“It belongs to him, said Tremblay. I’m a fan of his, but he was first and foremost my son’s idol. He was a great role model for him and for so many kids. It’s the least I could do [gifting him the piece of history].”
When he found out about the signing session, Tremblay asked Benoit if he could have a moment with Gallagher to gift him the puck. Not only did the organizers agree, but they also took it upon themselves to frame the goal puck with a picture of Gallagher scoring against the Bolts. That’s how, on Saturday, before the Canadiens’ warrior started signing autographs, Tremblay presented him with the gift. The gesture moved number 11 and was very appreciative, as shown by the picture of the moment.
While Tremblay didn’t want to be reimbursed for the puck, Gallagher’s agent asked that he be given a few autographed items and mentioned that he would make arrangements to get him a game-used stick signed by the forward later.
As for Patricia Neron, Bailey Larouche, Bianka Tremblay, and Lucie Lachance, they spent a few weeks collecting fans’ messages for the winger and compiled them into a scrapbook, which they presented to him at the signing session. If some of the names sound familiar, it might be because Neron was the fan who put together a similar scrapbook full of positive comments for David Reinbacher after his selection at the 2023 NHL Draft wasn’t well-received by fans and led to online abuse. As for Lachance, she was the fan who gave Gallagher his practice-worn Hockey Fights Cancer jersey after his mother Della lost her battle with brain cancer.
It’s heartwarming to see how much fans love and appreciate Gallagher, even if he was never a superstar. The fanbase instantly took to him when he joined the Canadiens for the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. His work ethic and devotion to the team were obvious straight from the start, and they never wavered. Even though he was progressively pushed out of the lineup this past season, he remained a great leader and teammate for the good of the team, never complaining and telling the media he understood the situation.
There’s no doubt that Gallagher has made a lot of memories over his 14 years in Montreal, but yesterday, he was able to see, perhaps for one last time before he moves on, how much Canadiens fans care for him.
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