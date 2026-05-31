Former Canadiens Player Lemieux’s Family Issues A Statement

The statement also announces that the family has chosen to donate Lemieux’s brain to the UNITE Brain Bank at Boston University CTE Center for research into the long-term effects of repeated head impacts and traumatic head injuries. Lemieux is just the latest in a long list of former gritty NHL players to take their own lives. Chris Simon, Bob Probert, Derek Boogaard, Wade Belak, and Rick Rypien all died at their own hands. Probert and Boogaard were both confirmed to have CTE following their deaths.