Playoffs Exposed Canadiens’ Crying Need For A Second Line Center

The Montreal Canadiens will once again be in the market for a second-line center this offseason, after the playoffs made it even more obvious that they needed one.
While the Montreal Canadiens had a deeper-than-expected run in the playoffs this season, their success did expose one crying need: a second-line center. At the start of the regular season, rookie Oliver Kapanen inherited the role because of the team’s lack of options, and for most of the season, he did well.
Playing alongside Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky or Alex Newhook, the Finn had a good rookie season, even though he slowed down considerably after the Olympics. In the first 57 games of the campaign, he had 18 goals and 31 points. After the Games, he could manage only four goals and six points in 25 matches.
Given his lack of production at the tail end of the season, it wasn’t surprising that he couldn’t assume a top-six role in the playoffs, and given the lack of options, Jake Evans had to assume the role of second center during the postseason.
While the Ontarian is a good player who can help anywhere up and down the lineup, he doesn’t have the offensive instinct needed to assume such an offensive role. His performance of two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 19 games was remarkable, but had a player with more of a finishing touch played alongside a playmaker like Demidov, they likely would have had more than two goals. That would have proven very helpful as Montreal struggled to generate offense, especially in the Eastern Conference Final.
The answer won’t come internally, at least not for the upcoming season. Michael Hage has opted to spend another year in the NCAA, and it’s unlikely he would have been ready for such a high-profile role in any case. As for Owen Beck, if and when he makes it to the NHL, it’s likely to be as a bottom-six center.
As good a GM as Kent Hughes is, even he would be hard-pressed to find a second-line center on the free agent market. The best center of that free agent market class was going to be Evgeny Malkin, but he has already signed an extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, meaning the top options will be 33-year-old Boone Jenner, who isn’t a top-six player, or Claude Giroux, who can play both wing or center but is already 38 years old.
If the GM wants to help his team down the middle, it looks like he will have to do it with a trade. Last off-season, he addressed a major organizational need by acquiring Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders, but he had two enticing first-round picks to work with at the time. This time around, he only has his own first-round pick, and given the team’s deep playoff run, we’re talking about a late pick.
That being said, the Canadiens do have a lot of interesting prospects on their hands. There’s the aforementioned Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom and, given Jakub Dobes’ performance in the playoffs, could Hughes explore the idea of trading one of his young goalies? It feels like teams could ask, but I doubt the GM will be ready to entertain the idea.
Was the trade that almost came to fruition before the trade deadline for a second-line center? It’s a possibility since Hughes said it would have been a significant deal. He has also said the idea could be revisited in the off-season, but is the GM he was talking with still in post? Brad Treliving has lost his job in Toronto, just like Patrik Alvin in Vancouver and Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey. It’s a lot easier to pick up where you left off if your potential trading partner is still around.
Who could be a potential target for Hughes? Mason MacTavish from the Anaheim Ducks could be an interesting option. He signed a six-year contract with a $7 M cap hit last offseason, but he didn’t have the kind of season Anaheim was expecting from him, with 41 points in 75 games. He was even a healthy scratch at times. Robert Thomas’ name has made the rounds for some time now, but St. Louis Blues' GM Doug Armstrong is reportedly quite a demanding trade partner.
The most intriguing name on the market has to be Nico Hischier. The New Jersey Devils’ top center and captain is about to enter the final year of a contract that pays him $7.25 M per year. At the end of the next season, he’ll be a UFA. If he doesn’t intend to re-up in New Jersey, new GM Sunny Mehta could be forced to trade him. Of course, if he wants to get a good return, that would likely be a sign-and-trade deal, just like Dobson last season.
At 27, Hischier would fit right in with the Canadiens and bring a wealth of experience. Even if he’s only made the playoffs twice, he has played nine seasons in the NHL. He has never scored more than 80 points in a season and put up 66 points last year, but his production could certainly improve if he played alongside the talented Demidov.
With over four months to work with before the start of the next season, Hughes and Jeff Gorton will have a lot of time to explore various options, and it’s far from out of the question that they could pull the trigger on a deal that none of us saw coming.
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