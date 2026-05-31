Playoffs Exposed Canadiens’ Crying Need For A Second Line Center

Was the trade that almost came to fruition before the trade deadline for a second-line center? It’s a possibility since Hughes said it would have been a significant deal. He has also said the idea could be revisited in the off-season, but is the GM he was talking with still in post? Brad Treliving has lost his job in Toronto, just like Patrik Alvin in Vancouver and Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey. It’s a lot easier to pick up where you left off if your potential trading partner is still around.