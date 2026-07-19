Former Canadiens Winger Had His Day With The Stanley Cup

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Deslauriers has skated in 708 NHL games, totaling 106 points and 799 penalty minutes along the way. The fact that the Canes made it a priority to get his name engraved on the Cup and sign him to a new contract goes to show how important that kind of player can be to an organization. The Hurricanes are not the Broad Street Bullies from the 1970s, but they recognize just how useful Deslauriers has been and can be. One has to wonder if the Habs are aware, as their own tough guy, Arber Xhekaj, is still waiting to sign a new contract.