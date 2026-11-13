Fowler Leads Canadiens To Big Win Over Bruins

While the Canadiens came out strong in the first and were dominating shot-wise, the Bruins woke up in the second, and by the end of the game, they had the upper hand in shots 32-30. The rookie netminder once again made a difference, with several big saves and at the end of the day, he outperformed Jeremy Swayman, who was pulled at 4-0; not that the loss was his fault, but he just couldn’t make the big, momentum-building saves.