Friedman Suggests Two Potential Trade Targets For The Canadiens

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and host Kyle Bukauskas discuss, among other things, a couple of potential trade targets for the Montreal Canadiens. The Sportsnet insider reports that Kent Hughes is leaving no stones unturned in his quest to add a top-six young talent (in their 20s) to the squad, but it’s proving to be a tough task despite the GM being very aggressive. Friedman mentioned that Kirill Marchenko would have been a possibility, but it’s been reported that he isn’t moving right now. As for the big trade offer that has been discussed, he adds that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, suggesting that what Montreal considered a great offer might not have looked so great to the other team.