Xhekaj Elects Not To File For Arbitration

However, the Canadiens would have the option to match any offer or settle for the compensation and let the defenseman walk. However, if the offer sheet had a cap hit below $1,544,424, there would be no compensation. If it were between $1,544,425 and $2,340,037, it would be a third-round pick. Such a low offer sheet is hardly ever seen in the NHL, however, and only 17 teams still have their third-round pick, making it possible for them to make such an offer.