Montreal Canadiens
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:00 PM
The Montreal Canadiens got a 2-1 win over the Stanley Cup champions tonight, and while two players had leading roles, the rest of the team showed up as well, despite playing a second game in as many days.
The Montreal Canadiens had a big test to finish their three-game road trip, taking on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, with yet another player injured. Zach Bolduc, who left the game against the New Jersey Devils, couldn't play. That meant Florian Xhekaj drew back in. In other words, the Habs had four players who had yet to earn the “NHL regular” tag in their lineup: the younger Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Brett Berard, and Adam Engstrom, making a confrontation with the Canes even tougher.
In net, despite Jacob Fowler winning the game on Wednesday night, Jakub Dobes was back, as it was Montreal's second game in as many days. I. No team is better at smothering the competition in the NHL nowadays than the Canes; wherever you are on the ice, there’s always a Carolina player in your face, trying to rush you into making a play.
Did The Real Dobes Stand Up?
For the first time since the first game of the season, Dobes actually looked like the goaltender we saw in the playoffs, just as dominant but more in control and positionally sound than back then. He wasn’t deported, wasn’t overcommitting to one side and looked in control, most of the time, aside from one sequence in the first frame when he got called for hooking.
The only goal he allowed was on a shot that hit Alexandre Carrier’s stick and changed direction. That wasn’t on him at all, and while he did get some help from his posts, if the shooter hits the post it’s because you’re not giving him anything to shoot at.
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On the first shot in overtime, he dropped the puck, but he didn’t panic, stayed in control and allowed the Habs to counterattack. It was a deserved win for the netminder and one that will go a long way toward restoring his confidence.
The Hutson Show
After picking up three assists on Wednesday night, Lane Hutson scored both Habs goals in this surprise win over Carolina. Late in the second frame, he was blindsided by a Shayne Gostisbehere hit and fell to the ice like a boxer who just took an uppercut, and Canadiens fans everywhere let out a collective gasp.
The hit was perfectly legal, but because he didn’t brace for impact, it hurt. It wouldn’t have been all that surprising if the concussion spotter had sent him to the room, but he remained in the game. In his very next shift, he threw a huge hit on Seth Jarvis, a play that screamed he wasn’t intimidated and wouldn't be either.
In fact, the hit seemed to spur him on, and less than 90 seconds later the Hurricanes took the lead: he carried the puck out of his own zone, passed to Nick Suzuki for a give-and-go, and blasted past Jalen Chatfield as if he were Hal Gill. As always, Hutson played a committed game on both sides of the puck, and as the game headed to overtime, it was clear he wanted to take charge.
As for his goal in overtime, it was different from what we normally see from him; he got by Pyotr Kochetkov's side, accepted Suzuki’s perfect feed, and waited just long enough for the goaltender to lie down on the ice. While there wasn’t much of an angle left, Hutson had the hands to thread that needle, and he did.
That’s the second game in a row the Canadiens have had to dig deep, and Hutson did that and then some. He has now scored or contributed to the Habs’ last six goals, and Montreal's four points out of a possible six are largely down to him.
A Better Collective Game
While Dobes and Hutson had the starring roles in that win, the whole team played a much better collective game. They limited the hosts to just 27 shots; Carolina leads the league in shots for, averaging 33.3 shots per game. It’s not that they didn’t try tonight, but Montreal blocked 22 shots; Kaiden Guhle, Alex Carrier and Brett Berard made some big defensive plays.
At the other end of the ice, the Canadiens took 24 shots. The Canes also lead the league in shots against, averaging just 21.5 per game, but tonight the Habs wanted that game, that win, that upper hand. Martin St-Louis’ men wanted to show they could compete with the best team, and they did.
Montreal also had 28 hits to the Canes’ 19. Six of those hits came from Arber Xhekaj. After Hutson was hit, he didn’t go after Gostisbehere; the hit was legal. But he did hit Taylor Hall the same way; that’s how he sent a message. Had he tried to drop the gloves against the Hurricanes defenseman when the score was 0-0, there’s very little doubt that St-Louis would not have been impressed. If his coach had been a former tough guy, he might have sent a message a different way, but he has learned how his coach wants him to play the hard way, and now he knows how not to cross the line.
The Habs headed home after the game and will enjoy a day off on Friday before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.
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