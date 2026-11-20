Montreal also had 28 hits to the Canes’ 19. Six of those hits came from Arber Xhekaj. After Hutson was hit, he didn’t go after Gostisbehere; the hit was legal. But he did hit Taylor Hall the same way; that’s how he sent a message. Had he tried to drop the gloves against the Hurricanes defenseman when the score was 0-0, there’s very little doubt that St-Louis would not have been impressed. If his coach had been a former tough guy, he might have sent a message a different way, but he has learned how his coach wants him to play the hard way, and now he knows how not to cross the line.