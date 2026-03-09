Hutson On Course To Make Canadiens’ History

After having such a great rookie season, it’s remarkable that he’s on pace for such a jump in point-production and an improvement in goal scoring as well. Last season, the shifty blueliner managed to find the back of the net only six times, but he already has 11 goals this season. It’s worth saying that the improvement didn’t happen overnight. Hutson is always the first to hit the ice ahead of the Canadiens’ practice, and along with Ivan Demidov, he quite often works on his shot, whether director of hockey development Adam Nicholas is on the ice or not.