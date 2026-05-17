Hutson Playing Huge Role For Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have been getting stellar play from blueliner Lane Hutson in these playoffs, and if they are to move on to the third round, they'll need him to lead the charge once again.
If there’s one player that hasn’t disappointed on the Montreal Canadiens' roster in the playoffs this season, it’s Lane Hutson. Despite only being 22 years old, the sophomore defenseman is playing like a seasoned vet and leads by example every day on the ice, whether it’s at practice or in game action.
Throughout 13 games, the youngster has 13 points and leads the Canadiens in points, but what’s even more impressive is the fact that he has a plus-three rating. Hutson plays well on both sides of the puck, and when he gets dispossessed or gives the puck away, he backchecks like a man possessed to fix his own mistake.
The team’s other top players have been on the ice for more than their fair share of goals. Nick Suzuki is minus-five, Cole Caufield is minus-seven, and Juraj Slafkovsky is minus-eight. While plus-minus doesn’t always accurately reflect what’s happening on the ice, in these playoffs, there’s no denying that the first line has been struggling defensively. In the last two games, the opponent’s first goal has been set up by their turnovers in the defensive zone. Slafkovsky’s missed clearance on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres was eerily similar to Caufield’s on Thursday.
In the Canadiens’ disappointing performance on Saturday night, the blueline had 10 attempts on net. Unfortunately, only one of those shots made it to the goalie, but that’s partly because he has learned to take advantage of the traffic in front of the opposing goaltender. He puts the puck on net and tries to set up his teammates for deflections, something he didn’t use to do as much.
In 13 games so far, the rearguard has averaged over 25 minutes of ice time. Martin St-Louis is using him in all situations. He quarterbacks the first power play and gives it more punch with his mobility and ability to dish passes everywhere on the ice. He also has a knack for buying himself more time and space, dancing along the offensive blueline all the while preparing his next move.
Even when the Canadiens are down a man, Hutson doesn’t get a break, as he’s an important piece of the second penalty-killing unit. Martin St-Louis wasn’t keen on using him in that situation early on in the season, but he has proven that he can handle it and shows no sign of slowing down, no matter how much time he spends on the ice.
If the Canadiens are to eliminate the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, they’ll need Hutson to lead his team into battle once again.
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