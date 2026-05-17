Hutson Playing Huge Role For Canadiens

The team’s other top players have been on the ice for more than their fair share of goals. Nick Suzuki is minus-five, Cole Caufield is minus-seven, and Juraj Slafkovsky is minus-eight. While plus-minus doesn’t always accurately reflect what’s happening on the ice, in these playoffs, there’s no denying that the first line has been struggling defensively. In the last two games, the opponent’s first goal has been set up by their turnovers in the defensive zone. Slafkovsky’s missed clearance on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres was eerily similar to Caufield’s on Thursday.