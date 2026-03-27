Hutson's Excellent Season Has Him Climbing Up The Ladder In Canadiens History

Larry Robinson did it three times at age 25, 28, and 34, Guy Lapointe did it twice at age 26 and 28, and Chris Chelios only did it once, when he was 26. The latter would no doubt have done it a few more times had he not been traded by Serge Savard, who believed he would have a short career because of knee issues (he reached 70 points twice with the Chicago Blackhawks at 30 and 33 years old).