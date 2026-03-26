Canadiens Prospect Hage Opens Up About His Father’s Accident

On a sunny July day in 2023, the Hages were hosting a barbecue with the youngster’s billet family from Chicago when Alain Hage dove into the pool, which was made of concrete. His wife explains that he must have hit his head somehow and that, despite plenty of guests around the pool, no one noticed right away. It was Hage himself who dove in to try and rescue him; he pulled him from the water with one of his friends and tried to perform CPR to no avail. The 51-year-old died that night.