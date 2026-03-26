Canadiens: Slafkovsky Amazes In His Fourth Season

Right now, he has 63 points, 12 more than he had in 79 games last year, and the campaign is far from over. If he keeps up his scoring pace, he should be able to get to 74 points on the season. Reaching 30 goals and 70 points in just his fourth season would be quite an impressive feat. As things stand, the power forward has 14 power-play goals; he has never had more than six in his first three seasons, but since he has learned to use his body and size to his advantage, he has really blossomed in the bumper spot. It’s interesting to note that his shooting percentage is also impressive this year at 18.4%, up from 13.5 % last season. Will he be able to keep such a high percentage in the future? Time will tell, but that improvement certainly isn’t all luck.