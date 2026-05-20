Is It Time For The Canadiens To Try Demidov On The Top Line?

Despite having four power-play goals in 14 games, Slafkovsky’s performance has been largely underwhelming. In fact, since the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the power forward has not really looked like himself. The punch he took from Brandon Hagel or the hit that obliterated him from Max Crozier might have something to do with it. It looks like he’s playing injured, and as the Canadiens get ready to take on the well-oiled scoring machine that is the Carolina Hurricanes, they need to find a way to get their top players going.