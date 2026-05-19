Canadiens Are The Youngest Team To Make Conference Final Since...

While that’s an interesting similarity with the Tricolore’s last Stanley Cup conquests, there is one big difference between the two editions of the team’s journey in the playoffs. Back then, the Habs had to face the Quebec Nordiques, who were second in the then Adams Division, the Buffalo Sabres, who were fourth in the same division, the New York Islanders, who had finished third in the then Patrick Division, and the Los Angeles Kings, who had finished third in the then Smythe Division.