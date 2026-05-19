Canadiens Are The Youngest Team To Make Conference Final Since...

The Montreal Canadiens are the youngest team to reach the Conference Finals since 1993, and they've not had an easy path there.
On Monday night, the Montreal Canadiens, who have an average age of 25.8, became the youngest team to advance to the Conference Final since the Habs in 1992-93. Back then, the Sainte-Flanelle had an average age of, you guessed it, 25.8.
While that’s an interesting similarity with the Tricolore’s last Stanley Cup conquests, there is one big difference between the two editions of the team’s journey in the playoffs. Back then, the Habs had to face the Quebec Nordiques, who were second in the then Adams Division, the Buffalo Sabres, who were fourth in the same division, the New York Islanders, who had finished third in the then Patrick Division, and the Los Angeles Kings, who had finished third in the then Smythe Division.
That year, the Canadiens didn’t have to face the toughest opponents, the Islanders having eliminated the Presidents' Trophy winners, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in the second round. The Pens, who had Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and Rick Tocchet in their lineup, were heavily favored but bowed out of the playoffs in a dramatic Game 7 overtime loss.
This year, the Canadiens have had to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were fifth overall in the standings, and the Sabres, who were fourth overall, and they will now face the second-ranked Carolina Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, the other semi-finalists had easier journeys. The Colorado Avalanche faced the 20th-overall Kings, the 7th-overall Minnesota Wild, and will now take on the 13th-overall Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights took on the 16th-ranked Utah Mammoth, the 15th-ranked Anaheim Ducks, and will face the 1st-ranked Avalanche. As for the Hurricanes, they had to overcome the 11th-overall Penguins and the 10th-overall Philadelphia Flyers and will now face the 6th-overall Canadiens.
If the Canadiens manage to get through the Hurricanes, they will have beaten three of the top five teams in the league in the regular season on their way to the Stanley Cup Final. That would be quite a feat.
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