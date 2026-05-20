The Dobes Spring Is In Full Swing For The Canadiens

In Dobes and Fowler, the Canadiens have a great goaltending tandem at a very low cost, and neither of them should be on their way out of town anytime soon. Kent Hughes will tread carefully before moving on from one of the two keepers. Besides, he has shown in the past that he can be very persuasive when it’s time to sign players to a team-friendly contract. Who’s to say he couldn’t do just that with Dobes and Fowler? There seems to be something special brewing in Montreal, and who’s to say the duo won’t be interested in sticking around?