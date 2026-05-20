The Dobes Spring Is In Full Swing For The Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have now won two seven-game series in a row, and for fans, this spring is looking increasingly similar to 2010, when Jaroslav Halak took the Habs to the Conference Final.
Almost as soon as the playoffs started, there was some chatter around the Montreal Canadiens about Jakub Dobes being the second coming of Jaroslav Halak. Not because they have a similar style or build, but rather because neither was seen as the team’s number one goaltender before being catapulted into the NHL playoffs in the starting role.
While Halak started the 2010 playoffs for the Canadiens, he didn’t play all the games. In the first round against the Washington Capitals, he had to make way for Carey Price for a game-and-change before coming back with a vengeance and eliminating both the Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins in consecutive Game 7s. Just like Dobes, he was spectacular in big games, making phenomenal saves. Meanwhile, Price, who was already tagged as the Habs’ goaltender of the future, was riding the pine.
Fast forward 16 years, and Dobes finds himself right where Halak was. He has eliminated two great teams in two series that went the distance, with the organization’s goaltender of the future, Jacob Fowler, riding the pine. Even Zachary Bolduc did his best to take everyone back to 2010 on Monday night, scoring a goal as Mike Cammalleri did during that special run with one knee on the ice.
Fans, however, will hope this marks the end of the striking resemblance between the two playoff campaigns. Back in 2010, the Canadiens bowed out in the third round, losing the Conference Final to the Philadelphia Flyers in just five games after Halak ran out of gas.
After eliminating the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night, Dobes dismissed the idea that he could be tired after playing 14 intense playoff games, stating he could play another 40 games. However, those are only words, and we’ll see in the third round if he still has some gas left in the tank.
Those who lived through the Halak spring will also remember that not long after the Canadiens’ elimination, the netminder, who was just about to become an unrestricted free agent, was unceremoniously traded to the St. Louis Blues as the organization elected to stick with Price, who had been the organization’s fifth overall pick at the 2005 draft.
Unlike Halak, Dobes still has a year left on his contract before becoming a UFA, meaning the Canadiens won’t be in a rush to decide when it comes to their goaltenders, at least not for a while. Unless, of course, the team is tempted to sacrifice a goaltender to fill another organizational need (such as a second-line center), but I’d be surprised if that were the case. The Habs still have other exciting prospects coming up through the ranks who could potentially help them complete their top six.
In Dobes and Fowler, the Canadiens have a great goaltending tandem at a very low cost, and neither of them should be on their way out of town anytime soon. Kent Hughes will tread carefully before moving on from one of the two keepers. Besides, he has shown in the past that he can be very persuasive when it’s time to sign players to a team-friendly contract. Who’s to say he couldn’t do just that with Dobes and Fowler? There seems to be something special brewing in Montreal, and who’s to say the duo won’t be interested in sticking around?
It’s becoming increasingly frequent that teams really rely on a tandem of goaltenders around the league these days, and would it be such a terrible thing if the Canadiens found themselves in the same situation as the Boston Bruins were with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark? For now, the only goaltender the Canadiens should be looking to move is Samuel Montembeault. It’s a shame for the Becancour native, but at this stage, it does look like he would benefit from a new start somewhere else.
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