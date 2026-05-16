It’s Business As Usual For the Canadiens

Of course, the guys want to close the series tonight for sure, you know? Who doesn’t? In your building? You know, I think if you spend so much time telling them how important it is, you raise the level of stress. To me, it’s just another game. Let’s go play, the nets will be there, in the same spot, the blue line and the red, let’s go play. It’s about not getting caught up in the “oh, I've got to rise to this occasion.” It’s about playing to your standards with the details of the game; it’s going to be the same game. Let the rest take care of itself.