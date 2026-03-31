More on Canadiens’ Fowler' New Bucket

As you might have noticed, Fowler’s new bucket no longer features Iron Man, but rather a blue alligator with red eyes and a Canadiens’ logo on both sides. Why an alligator? Simply because he was nicknamed “Gator” back when he played in the USHL. According to The Athletic, it was given to him by a play-by-play man of a broadcast team back then. While no one called him that in the NCAA with the Boston College Eagles, Laval Rocket coach Pascal Vincent brought it back during the 21-year-old’s short stay with the Rocket, and it stuck again.