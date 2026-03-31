Canadiens’ Suzuki Proves Clutch In Crunch Time

Three of the four players who made it to 100 points in a season did so as part of the Canadiens’ dynasty in the 70s, while this year’s Canadiens are a good side, but they are nowhere near as strong as those 70s editions. If Suzuki reaches the century mark, it will be all the more impressive, as he will be the only one to do so. For three seasons in the 70s, the Canadiens had two players reach the mark.