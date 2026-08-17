NHL.com’s Inside Look At The Canadiens Focuses On The Players’ Commitment To Common Goal

It’s a lot harder to land precise targets than it is to just accumulate talented assets in the hope that they will fit in, but it’s the stage the Canadiens are at right now. Furthermore, now that they’ve made it deep into the playoffs, other teams are seeing them as real contenders, and they’re in no rush to help them improve even further. There hasn’t been much to report on the news front for the Habs this summer, but that’s not a bad thing; it just means that Hughes is sticking to his plan and that he won’t waste the money his core left on the table by signing bottom-six players that won’t really move the needle. Good things come to those who wait, as the saying goes.