On The Canadiens’ Unsuspected Depth

But it was the other bottom-six line that stole the show. The unit made of Alexandre Texier, Kirby Dach at center, and Zachary Boduc on the other wing made a big impact on the game, despite seeing limited ice time. Tampa Bay’s best defensive lines had their hands full with the Suzuki and Anderson lines, which, as Martin St-Louis expected, freed up the other two lines. Dach, playing to prove to everyone that the coach was right to keep him in the lineup, looked like an unstoppable force. Bolduc played with pace and competitiveness; he had six shot attempts, three of which made their way to the net, while Texier was much more visible.