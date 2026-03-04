Sabres Reportedly Out On Thomas, Are The Canadiens Still In?

Canadiens Lose Thrilling Game In San Jose

Former Canadiens First-Rounder Traded To New Team

Canadiens Would Need A Fantastic Offer To Net Robert Thomas



While the Blues are willing to move Thomas, they don’t absolutely have to move him, and they are probably more than willing to wait until the offseason to do it if they do not get an offer to their satisfaction. If the Sabres truly are out of the running, the pressure to overpay might be off for the Canadiens.