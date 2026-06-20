Should The Canadiens Consider Gudas?

Kent Hughes needs to find a blueline that fits the Canadiens’ style of play and that Martin St-Louis will trust. When he was first hired as the Habs GM back in January 2022, he was clear about one thing: a coach needs to have players who can execute the style of play he wants to use. We’ve seen it in the playoffs: St. Louis doesn’t really trust Arber Xhekaj, and while it’s unfortunate since he brings some much-needed physicality, it provides a clue when it comes to what the team is after.