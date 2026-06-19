What’s Next For Young Canadiens’ Winger?

Bolduc’s last ELC year was quite similar to Dach and Newhook’s, so it’s highly likely that Hughes will follow the same blueprint with the Trois-Rivieres native. Given the fact that the salary cap will be going up for the next few seasons, his cap hit is likely to be higher than what Dach and Newhook had, but he really shouldn’t be all that expensive. He’ll likely come in somewhere between $3.5 and $3.75 million, since the GM will no doubt use his tried and tested recipe to sign his player to a team-friendly contract, giving himself as much cap flexibility as possible moving forward.