Should The Canadiens Enquire About Shane Wright?

Yes, the Canadiens are after a second-line center, but they’re not after a player that has yet to prove himself in the NHL; they’ve passed that stage. They need someone who’s ready to slide into the line-up and assume an important role. That’s not Wright. Given his struggles, the Canadiens wouldn’t be doing him a favor by bringing him to Montreal. While the city lives and breathes hockey, it’s not the right setting for a young player who’s struggling with his confidence and came to the league with huge expectations, especially not now that the fans have had a taste of victory.