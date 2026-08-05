Surprising Skater At The CN Sports Complex

Cooley was drafted third overall at the 2022 draft, two spots after the Canadiens had claimed Juraj Slafkovsky first overall, and he has developed very well since. In his rookie season, he put up 44 points in 82 games; he followed that up with a 65-point season in his sophomore year, and he had 43 points in just 54 games last season, a 65-point pace over a full 82-game campaign. He’s exactly the kind of player the Canadiens would like to land to unlock Demidov’s full potential, but that’s not happening; Bill Armstrong signed him to an eight-year deal with a $10 million cap hit last October.