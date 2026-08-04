Canadiens’ Prospect Zharovsky Had A Good Summer With Demidov

Zharovsky explained that Demidov really took him under his wing this summer, giving him a room and board as well as showing him around town when they weren’t training, even though that’s what they spent the most time doing. The pair went for walks downtown, and the 34th overall pick at the 2025 draft confirmed that despite having yet to play a single game with the Canadiens, he’s already being recognized on the street; a few fans even asked to take a picture with him.