Suzuki Leads Canadiens in Productive Offensive Season

Since then, it’s been all about Suzuki with 66 points in 2022-23, 77 points in 2023-24, and 89 points in 2024-25. It looks like he’ll lead the pack again this year. He has a seven-point lead on Lane Hutson, who has 55 points and an eight-point lead on Cole Caufield, who has 54. Interestingly, Hutson is on pace for 84 points, and Caufield for 82. You have to go back all the way to the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup-winning 1992-93 season to find at least three 80-point scorers in a season on their roster. That year, Damphousse had 97 points, Kirk Muller 94, Brian Bellows 88 and Stephan Lebeau (80). They were close in 1995-96 when Turgeon had 96 points, Damphousse 94 and Mark Recchi had 78.