Suzuki Made History In Game 1

The Canadiens will take on the Hurricanes in Game 2 on Saturday night in Raleigh, and a second road win would give them a stronghold in the series. Over recent years, Carolina has been a regular in the conference final but has struggled to win any game in that round. In their last four appearances, including this one, they are now 1-13, and one can wonder if the Habs didn’t plant the seed of doubt in the Canes’ heads with their dominant win.