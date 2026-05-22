The Canadiens Took Carolina By Storm

Not only did they defend well in that frame, but seven minutes in, Slafkovsky scored the Canadiens’ fifth goal of the game, which “sucked all the air out of the building,” as a wise man once said. The power forward got assists from both of his teammates on that one, but it was his superb individual effort that allowed him to score. He got through the Hurricanes’ defence like a hot knife through butter with an astute toe-drag and a picture-perfect shot to beat Andersen. That performance made you wonder whether it was the same Slafkovsky who played against Buffalo.