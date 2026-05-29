Suzuki Named 48th Top NHL Player In 2026

The fact that he’s the third-best Canadiens player on the list is surprising. One could argue that Suzuki is the glue that holds this Habs’ team together, and while journalists from other markets are starting to take notice of what he accomplishes since the Olympics, he’s still grossly underestimated. He can attack, he can defend, he can do anything the coach wants him to do, and having such a Swiss army knife kind of player on your roster is any coach’s dream.