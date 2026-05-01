The Canadiens’ Surprisingly Dominant Line

Furthermore, they are playing a tough game, with both Dach and Bolduc throwing three hits in Game 5. At the same time, Texier has demonstrated a knack for being in the right place at the right time with plenty of space, something that has been hard to come by for the Canadiens’ usual top producers. In two of the last three games, that line has scored the Habs’ first goal, giving the team momentum. It wasn’t always a pretty goal, but whichever way the puck gets in the net doesn’t matter; the goal still counts. They didn’t get the first goal in Game 5, but they topped that, scoring the goal that would stand as the game-winner just over a minute into the third period.