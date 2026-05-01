Canadiens: Time To Shoot To Kill

After enjoying a day off on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back on the ice tonight, and the Habs will have the opportunity to advance to the second round with a win. Since moving to the Bell Centre in 1996, the Sainte-Flanelle has eliminated its rivals only four times in front of a capacity-filled building. A 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1998, a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins in 2002, a 5-0 win against those same Bruins in 2008, and a 4-3 win against the Lightning in 2014, a sweep. Then, twice in front of a limited number of fans during its magical run to the Cup final in 2021, a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets to finish the sweep and another 3-2 win, this time against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on St-Jean-Baptiste day in Game 6.