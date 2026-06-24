The Pressure Just Went Up For Canadiens GM Hughes

There were quite a few areas the Habs needed to improve this offseason: a second-line center, a right-shot defenseman, more physicality on the bottom six, and that was before the Panthers, the Senators, and the Sabres made significant moves to improve their lineups. It wasn’t exactly easy for the Canadiens to get out of the division in the playoffs; they needed seven games to rid themselves of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo, and what has happened so far this offseason won’t make coming out of the Atlantic an easier task. In other words, the ball is now squarely in Kent Hughes’ court. Will he watch the parade go by, or will he hop on? Canadiens fans have been accustomed to Montreal making moves in the offseason; Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Sean Monahan, Patrik Laine, Noah Dobson, and Zachary Bolduc all became Habs during the summer. Who’s next? Or is anybody next?