Three Canadiens Prospects Make Frozen Four Semifinals

After missing the first round of the Albany Regional on Friday, Michael Hage returned on Sunday as Michigan took on the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, but since he was returning from an injury, he was listed as the 13th forward and saw limited ice time, pivoting the third line at times and playing on the first power play unit. The Wolverines took a three-goal win in the first frame but had a good scare in the third when the Bulldogs scored three goals. Michigan hung on for a 4-3 win. Hage will now have 10 days to heal his injury before the semi-final in Vegas.