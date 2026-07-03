Who Will Fill Former Canadiens’ Gallagher’s Shoes?

Who better to do that than Lane Hutson? The blueliner is just about to enter his 8-year contract with the Canadiens and is the picture-perfect example of a leader. He performs on the ice, and his dedication is second to none. It’s July right now, and on Canada Day he was on the ice at 7:50 AM prior to development camp. After getting his skating in, he didn’t just go; he stuck around, and he watched the prospects on the ice alongside the likes of Nick Bobrov. The next day? He once again skated before the prospects, stuck around, and watched the scrimmage with Ivan Demidov and the Habs' brass. He was even asked to do a presentation to the prospects during the camp. That’s a leader.