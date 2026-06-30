Despite Qualifying Offer, Canadiens Forward Is Not Safe

Engels may be on to something here, and for me, the fact that Dach got a qualifying offer makes me believe the Canadiens may feel he could be used in a trade to get a top-six forward. Make no mistake, he won’t be the main piece; no team would go for that kind of offer. When Montreal acquired him, he was a former third-overall pick and projected as a top-six center in their evaluation. Fast forward four years, and he’s an injury-prone player who struggles with consistency and doesn’t play as a guy of his size could. He finished the playoffs on the wing of the fourth line.