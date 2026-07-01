Canadiens’ Prospects Put Through Their Paces At Development Camp

Off the ice, Michael Hage confirmed that his plan right now is to go back to school; he wants to keep improving as both a player and a person and be even better when he turns pro. He wants to play on the PK, in the last few minutes, taking the important faceoffs. You get a sense that he really intends to give back and be the veteran who takes other players under his wing, and at the same time, he wants to be the guy who is the top choice in the tough moment. As for whether the moves the Canadiens make or don’t make via trade or free agency could have an impact on his decision, he mentioned: