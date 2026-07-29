Why Signing Matheson To An Extension Was Important For The Canadiens

That kind of boils down to ego, right? Would that bother you because you’re not getting as many points? And if that’s the case, like why does that actually matter? Is there a way that you can find value elsewhere in your game where you’re kind of being an important part of the team, but maybe it’s not scoring goals? And so that’s what I tried to do: he’s so special at what he does, and he’s way better than me at it. So like, who am I to kind of fight that, right? He’s obviously bringing a lot to the table on that side of the puck to drive success for our team, and so my job is to find a different way to drive success for the team and be an important part of the team.