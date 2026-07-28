Canadiens Land Outside Of Top Three Goaltending Rankings In The Atlantic Division

What Dobes did from the moment he was given the reins of the team was enough to convince the Canadiens to sign him to a three-year contract extension even though he still had a year left on his contract. However, it wasn’t enough to convince the rest of the league of what kind of goaltender he would be in the future. That was his rookie season; he was still young and seen as an unproven commodity. He did catch a lot of people’s eyes, though, and if he can perform out of the gate this season as he did at the tail end of last season, he may very well make his way into this top three next offseason.