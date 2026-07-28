Canadiens Land Outside Of Top Three Goaltending Rankings In The Atlantic Division

The Montreal Canadiens fall outside of THN's Ryan Lambert's top three goaltenders list in the Atlantic Division, and that shouldn't be a surprise after a season of instability.
It’s quite clear that the Atlantic Division will be the toughest decision in hockey this season. The Florida Panthers will be back at full strength after a campaign lost to injuries, the Tampa Bay Lightning will remain a top team, the Buffalo Sabres will want to prove that last season wasn’t a one off, the Boston Bruins will be holding on for dear life not to slip out of the playoffs picture, just like the Ottawa Senators while the Toronto Maple Leafs will want to prove that last year was a one off. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens will hope to keep moving forward and remain near the top of the division and the league as well, of course.
In a recent article, THN’s Ryan Lambert has given his top-three goalies in what he calls the league’s best goaltending division, the Atlantic. Nobody will argue with his top choice: Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Bolts netminder has got nothing left to prove and has a couple of Stanley Cups to his name already. Last season, he posted a 2.27 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with a 39-15-4 record. However, in the playoffs, he was 3-2-2 with a 2.18 GAA and a.897 save percentage; the Habs’ Jakub Dobes outdueled him, and Vasilevskiy fell in the first round.
In second place, he has Jeremy Swayman, who finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy with a 31-18-4 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .908 SV. The Bruins performed much better than most people hoped, and Lambert sees Swayman as one of the main reasons why. It’s hard to argue with that when most believed they would be out of the playoff picture. Of course, Swayman did have that one miserable season in 2024-25 when he was stuck in a contract dispute early on, which led to him missing the preseason, and he never really caught up. He ended the year with a 22-29-7 record, a 3.11 GAA, and a .892. He bounced back perfectly last season and put that year squarely in the rearview mirror.
Finally, Lambert gives the third spot to Swayman’s former partner in Boston and now main guy in Ottawa: Linus Ullmark. The Sens’ masked man ended the season with a 28-12-8 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .891 SV. He helped the Senators scrape into the playoffs but was swiftly dispatched in four games by the champions-to-be Carolina Hurricanes. That wasn’t on him, though; he lost the four games, but he posted a 2.03 GAA and a .932 SV. Ullmark couldn’t have done any better in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Dobes had a 29-10-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 SV. While he finished the year with respectable numbers, it has to be said that he had some tough stretches during the season as the Canadiens kept trying to get Samuel Montembeault back on track without regard to what going back to the Quebecer time and time again would do to the Czech netminder’s confidence. Once the Canadiens put their chips on Dobes, though, he rose to the occasion and was also great in the playoffs, finishing with a 9-6-4 record, a 2.66 GAA and a .908 SV.
What Dobes did from the moment he was given the reins of the team was enough to convince the Canadiens to sign him to a three-year contract extension even though he still had a year left on his contract. However, it wasn’t enough to convince the rest of the league of what kind of goaltender he would be in the future. That was his rookie season; he was still young and seen as an unproven commodity. He did catch a lot of people’s eyes, though, and if he can perform out of the gate this season as he did at the tail end of last season, he may very well make his way into this top three next offseason.