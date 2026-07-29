Canadiens’ Top Six Center Duo Ranked 14th In The League

It’s interesting to note that the St. Louis Blues land in 17th place with Robert Thomas as their first-line center and recently acquired Mason McTavish as their second-line center. Thomas was rumored to be on the trade market not so long ago, and McTavish was one of the players many pundits believed the Canadiens could acquire to fill their second-center need. Dayal sees Thomas as a top-15 center in the league but believes that McTavish still has a lot to prove, noting that he has some of the worst defensive metrics in the league and is a very poor skater.