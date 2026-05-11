Xhekaj And Malenstyn Fined, Expect More Bad Blood

There was, however, one moment that prompted a collective horrified gasp from the filled to the rafters Bell Center, the moment when Beck Malenstyn collided at full speed with Jakub Dobes. By that time, the score was 3-1 Montreal, and the Sabres were seriously feeling the pressure. When Malenstyn battled with Zach Bolduc to reach the net, he saw an opportunity to get to Jakub Dobes, to shake him up and get him off his game. The jump right before the impact, as well, made it look like the Sabres forward might have been a WWE in a previous life, as if he was jumping off the third rope for a flying elbow.