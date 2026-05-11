Canadiens’ Bolduc Is A Pain For Sabres

Montreal Canadiens' winger Zachary Bolduc is shining in more ways than one in this second-round series.
If Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson didn’t make any friends in the second-round series that’s pitting Buffalo against the Montreal Canadiens, the same can be said about Zachary Bolduc. The 23-year-old winger struggled to find a role with the Habs during the regular season, but since the start of the playoffs, he has been very noticeable, and he’s shown that he enjoys poking the bear.
In Friday night’s game, Bolduc was on hand to come to goaltender Jakub Dobes’ rescue after Beck Malenstyn ran into him. The Trois-Rivieres native wasted no time in jumping on the Sabres forward, who was hanging on the net’s crossbar. He sent him down on the ice and threw a few punches, making it clear that such shenanigans would not be tolerated.
It seemed like Bolduc was involved in every scrum on Sunday night. He got himself a roughing double-minor after an altercation with both Connor Timmins and Malenstyn in Alex Lyon’s crease. He’s quickly becoming for the Sabres what Zach Benson has become for the Habs, public enemy number one.
Late in the third, as he was tangled up with Logan Stanley and a lineman, Josh Norris took advantage and dishes him out a right-hand jab. Stanley and Bolduc bot got a minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct, while Norris escaped punishment.
On top of getting under the Sabres’ skin, Bolduc has also been getting on the scoreboard. On Sunday night, he completed the play so well orchestrated by Alexandre Carrier and Joe Veleno to score what would turn out to be the game-winning goal. Despite only spending 10:43 on the ice, he found a way to make an impact on the proceedings and has shown his teammates that he’s ready to go to battle for them.
That’s quite a change from the Bolduc who played in QMJHL a few years ago and who was known for shying away from physical battles. Watching him play these days, it’s obvious that he has understood what he needs to know to keep his seat at the table. Speaking to the media after the game on Sunday night, he was asked how he ended up being a part of all the battles, and he explained:
I don’t know, it’s just the way the game presents itself. I think it’s something that I can and want to bring to the Canadiens. Of course, there are times when you're toeing the line without crossing it. I take a lot of pride in that. No one thing explains why I’m always there for those moments.
Later on, he added:
As you said, I might have struggled a bit to find my identity in the regular season, but the playoffs are another season, and that’s how I approached it. I want to bring my strengths as much as possible, and if I’m a thorn in their sides, it’s for the best.
In 10 games so far this postseason, Bolduc has two goals and four assists for 10 points, 18 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating, showing just how well he plays on both sides of the puck. Chances are, we’ll see Bolduc mix things up even more before this second-round series comes to a close.
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